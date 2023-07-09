Seven Day Youth Leadership Camp Organized In Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Youth Welfare Panjab University organized a seven day Youth Leadership and Training Camp in PU Campus from July 3-9, 2023. Around 90 students from 21 different colleges and departments of Panjab University participated in this event. The participating students were subjected to various activities, events and competitions during this event.

Prof. Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor Panjab University presided over the valedictory ceremony of this camp along with guests of honour PU Registrar Prof Y.P. Verma and Dean College Development Council Prof. Sanjay Kaushik. Prof. Renu Vig addressed the participants by narrating her life experiences which inspired the youth to lead the life by adopting ethical values. She congratulated Youth Welfare Department Director Dr. Rohit Kumar Sharma and the staff on successful completion of Youth Leadership Camp. It was the last day of the Youth Leadership camp wherein the most meritorious young leaders were awarded for their hard-earned achievements and the consistent performances they displayed throughout the camp. Mr. Karamjeet Singh of Guru Nanak National College Doraha and Ms. Sonali Rai of Guru Nanak College for Women Gujjar Khan campus Ludhiana were declared Best Campers. During the camp various co-curricular activities, trekking, campfire and expert lectures on Emotional Intelligence, Cyber-crime, Road safety, literature and theatre were organised for holistic development of the students. Various competitions such as elocution, debate, heritage quiz, GK quiz and handwriting competitions were also organized. Director Youth Welfare PU Dr. Rohit K. Sharma in his address highlighted the significance of these camps for the holistic development of students. He appreciated the zeal and enthusiasm of student's participation, dedication and efforts. He also acknowledged the efforts of organizing team Dr. Tejinder Singh, Dr. Sarvjeet Kaur Brar, Prof. Daljit Kaur Hathur, Mr. Iqbalpreet Singh, Mrs. Parwinder Pal Kaur, Ms. Kamlesh and NSS Volunteers for making this camp a successful one.