Session Organised On Multiplying Your Employability Via Linkedin

Solan (The Hawk): A coaching learning session was organised by Shoolini University’s V-Empower programme on "Multiplying Your Employability via LinkedIn. The speaker for the session was International Coaching Federation credentialed Coach Kiran Varri.

Mr. Kiran stated in his session that LinkedIn is a global platform for connecting with subject matter experts from all over the world. It is a professional networking platform with the world's largest audience of influential and affluent professionals. He shared that LinkedIn is the ideal tool if you are looking for a job, want to network with like-minded people, collaborate with others, be updated on industry happenings and explore the professional landscape. It can be leveraged to build a strong online reputation that showcases your experience and increases your credibility.

Mr Varri mentioned the gravity of investing time, energy and effort into expressing and presenting your profile once you have created one. Your profile should convey who you are and what you stand for. Giving others a good reason to connect with you will make you emerge from the crowd of millions and not drown in it. An element of personal touch in the messages you send helps in establishing a good connection with others.

Mr Kiran Varri explained the basics of building a noteworthy profile. An account with a professional profile picture and a compelling headline with impactful keywords that stand out will make your presence valuable and visually appealing. Continuous efforts are required to make a profile worthwhile by adding keyword-rich current and past work experiences, specialties and skills. It is needed to make the most of the summary section by describing what you have to offer and what you bring to the table for recruiters. Active participation and engagement in groups regularly, giving and receiving recommendations, and sharing rich media help in gaining traction on the platform. Personalising the default URL makes it easier to share it and for others to recognise you better.