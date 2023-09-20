Selena Gomez will never watch her mental health documentary again

Los Angeles: Popstar-actress Selena Gomez has said that she will never revisit her mental health documentary ‘My Mind and Me’ because it’s ‘so hard’ to watch.

The 31-year-old laid bare her personal and professional struggles in the candid film for Apple TV Plus which touched on her 2016 breakdown and stint in a treatment centre as well as her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and later battles with mental health issues – and she has now revealed she was reluctant to make the film over fears it would jeopardise her career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking during an appearance at Thrive Global’s Music and Health Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she explained: “I was very against it. There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardise things in my life.

“I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released … I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

However, she admitted she can’t bring herself to watch it again.

Gomez added: “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

During the appearance, she also spoke about her relationship with social media – insisting she’s not bothered about numbers of followers but feels the “heavy” responsibility of interacting with fans who are going through tough times.

She said: “I’ve never really cared about that stuff [social media]. I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers.”

Gomez added: “It can be a little heavy. I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo – it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

