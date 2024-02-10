Scholarships up to Rs 5 Crores worth will be offered to Meritorious Students

Malla Reddy University Admission & Scholarship Test 2024: Opportunity for Merit Students

New Delhi: Malla Reddy University is conducting an Admission cum Scholarship Test (MRUCET-2024) on 23rd & 24th March, 2024 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships worth Rs 5 crores to merit students. The university is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university's higher levels of education. Applicants will be available to apply online till 22ndMarch, 2024 This entrance exam is open to students of all State Boards, Central Board & other recognized institutions across India and International Students.Dr VSK Reddy, Vice-chancellor, Malla Reddy University, said, "At Malla Reddy University, our mission is to impart value based futuristic higher education moulding students into globally competent empowered youth, rich in culture and ethics along with professional expertise. This Academic year, we have introduced several Scholarships initiative to support Merit & Economically Weaker Sections. MRUCET is an ideal opportunity for students to avail exciting scholarships and leverage world-class facilities & infrastructure at the University

www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in

Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad (MRUH) was established in the year 2020 through the State Legislature Council of Telangana, Govt. of Telangana. Built upon a spacious campus sprawling over 200 acres, the university is offering industry-focused specialised undergraduate and postgraduate courses with the aim of providing quality higher education on par with international standards. It persistently seeks and adopts innovative methods to improve the quality of higher education on a consistent basis.

The university is organizing a Admission cum Scholarship Test to be conducted on 23rd & 24th March, 2024, in order to provide eligibility and scholarships for deserving candidates. Students can register themselves (on or before 22nd March, 2024) and know more about the examination details by visiting the university's website www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in. This test is primarily intended to assess the student's knowledge base and skill set before awarding them with a scholarship or course seat at the institution.



With a long-standing legacy of over 32 years of expertise and 32 institutions of world-class standards, Malla Reddy University has left an indelible mark on the education system. Being the First Green Field Private University offering programs in Emerging Specializations, Malla Reddy University is a pioneering educational platform dedicated to nurturing exceptional talent. The University was founded by the visionary Sri Malla Reddy, with a core belief that quality education is a pillar for impacting positive change in the society.A holistic learning approach, where students are equipped to apply their knowledge and skill set to 'real-time' scenario. These courses will enable you to develop your knowledge, skills, imagination and experience to the highest levels in readiness for your future career.

* Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)

* Digitally enabled campus* Complete online examination System

* Flexible Industry Oriented Curriculum

* Multi / Interdisciplinary Approach

* Student mentoring

* Wi-Fi Enabled campus

* Industry Collaborations

* Technology Workshops for Students (IBM, ICT, NASCOM, Talent Spirit, Smart Farming, Sahasra Crop Science Etc)

* More than 2500 computers

* High-end servers

* Advanced Software tools for all the courses

* At MallaReddy University, we complement the programs by providing most advanced infrastructure, world-class faculty, and a variety of activities, educational opportunities, facilities, and services that enhance student development and enrich the quality of campus life for our students.

For further details please contact: 040-94971 94971. 040-91778 78365. www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in.

