    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    SC to hear plea of senior IPS against his removal as Himachal DGP following HC order

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January2/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Supreme Court to Deliberate Sanjay Kundu's Removal as Himachal Pradesh DGP - An Examination of the Legal Challenge Surrounding the High Court's Directive, Highlighting Concerns of Fair Process and Executive Decision-Making in the Transfer of Key Officials, Affecting a Businessman's Threat Probe.

    The Supreme Court.

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu, challenging his removal as Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police following a high court order.

    A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra on Tuesday took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kundu, and agreed to hear the plea.

    Rohatgi said that the police officer was not heard by the high court which, on December 26, directed the state government to shift him.

    The top court initially said it would hear the plea during the day itself. It later took note of Rohatgi's submissions and posted the plea on Wednesday for consideration.

    Following the high court's judgment, an order transferring Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh Governor on Tuesday. He has been transferred to the Ayush Department as Principal Secretary.

    Himachal Pradesh High Court on December 26 directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra Superintendent of Police so that they could not influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.

    —PTI

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Sanjay Kundu Case Supreme Court Plea Himachal Pradesh DGP High Court Order Challenge IPS Transfer Issue Himachal Police Controversy Businessman Threat Probe
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in