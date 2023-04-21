SC notices LG office on Delhi govt's DERC chairman appointment request

New Delhi: The Delhi government petitioned the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming LG V K Saxena has failed to nominate the head of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor's chief secretary received notice from the bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the AAP administration, argued that Saxena had been dragging his feet on the issue because he wanted a legal advice to see if he needed the approval of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to appoint the judge.—Inputs from Agencies