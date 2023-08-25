SC irked over non-grant of 'plough' symbol to National Conference for Ladakh Hill Council polls

New Delhi: On Friday, On Friday, the Supreme Court deemed "unfair" the Ladakh administration's refusal to provide the National Conference the 'plough' poll symbol for the next Ladakh Hill Council elections, despite the order of the high court in this regard.

"It's not right... While hearing the appeal of the Union Territory of Ladakh against the order of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah made the following remark orally: "We will set aside the election schedule if need be."

The Union Territory (UT) has appealed the High Court's mandate that it notify the party of the 'plough' emblem. A senior advocate for the party, Kapil Sibal, indicated that the nomination deadline was August 16.—Inputs from Agencies