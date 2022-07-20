SC grants bail to Zubair in all cases, disbands UP SIT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all first information reports (FIRs) lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him concerning his alleged derogatory tweets.

The apex court also ordered that he will be released on bail if any other FIR is lodged against him for the same cause of action.





A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and A S Bopanna said that Zubair will be enlarged on bail in all the FIRs lodged in UP after depositing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

The top court also transferred all the FIRs lodged in UP against Zubair for allegedly outraging religious sentiments to be investigated by the Delhi Police and clubbed them along with the existing FIR lodged by a special cell of Delhi Police.

The bench also disbanded a UP police Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to investigate the FIRs against Zubair. —PTI