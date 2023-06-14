    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    SC displeased over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1934 with correct official description of posts

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June14/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court voiced its displeasure that the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1934 had not been updated or amended to provide accurate official descriptions of posts.

    Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, sitting as a vacation bench, opined that the regulations have not evolved with the times and that inconsistencies have developed as a result.

    The 1934 version of the Rules envisioned "The Inspector-General, a Deputy Inspector-General, and a Superintendent of Police" as the authority.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :SC Punjab Civil Services Rules Vikram Nath Ahsanuddin Amanullah
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in