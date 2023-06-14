SC displeased over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1934 with correct official description of posts

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court voiced its displeasure that the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1934 had not been updated or amended to provide accurate official descriptions of posts.

Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, sitting as a vacation bench, opined that the regulations have not evolved with the times and that inconsistencies have developed as a result.

The 1934 version of the Rules envisioned "The Inspector-General, a Deputy Inspector-General, and a Superintendent of Police" as the authority.—Inputs from Agencies