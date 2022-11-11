SC denies bail to two defendants in the UP attack on Owaisi

New Delhi (The Hawk): The bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to those accused of firing at AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle in western Uttar Pradesh in February of this year was revoked by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The high court granted bail to the accused without assigning any justification, according to a bench of Justices M.R. Shah and M.M. Sundresh, and allowed them one week to turn themselves in.

The top court ordered the high court to reexamine the case and to rule on the bail requests of the two defendants, Sachin Sharma and Shubham Gurjar, no later than four weeks from the date of their surrender.

Owaisi filed a petition with the Supreme Court to appeal the High Court's decision to grant the two defendants bail. The defence argued that the incidence of the attempted murder was a textbook example of how a disproportionate number of crimes motivated by prejudice and hatred led to the tragedy.

Sharma, Gurjar, and Aalim were the three people who were detained for allegedly taking part in the incident. On February 3, one week before the state's Assembly elections, Owaisi's car was attacked near Hapur while he was driving back to Delhi from attending election-related activities in western Uttar Pradesh.

(Inputs from Agencies)