SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker not to act on disqualification petition against Shiv Sena MLAs

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar not to take any action on the new disqualification notices issued against the members of Shiv Sena .A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra Governor, to inform its direction to the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker .The order of the bench came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray camp, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the pleas saying the matters were posted for today but were not listed today ."The disqualification plea is listed tomorrow before the Speaker. Let there be no disqualification until the matter is decided," Sibal told the bench .Hearing this, the CJI asked Solicitor General to inform the Assembly Speaker not to take any decision until the pleas are decided by the apex court ."Please inform the Assembly Speaker not to take any decision until the plea is decided. Please inform the speaker through your office," the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who agreed to convey the message to the Speaker .The bench said the matter will require the constitution of the bench and it will take some time to be listed. It also clarified that the matter will not be listed tomorrow as well.

----- (ANI)