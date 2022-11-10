Sankardev Kalakshetra's silver jubilee celebrations commence in Assam

Guwahati (The Hawk): The headquarters of the cultural organisation, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, has officially opened its silver jubilee celebration.

Sankardev, Srimanta The historic Assam Accord led to the creation of Kalakshetra, which was named for the neo-Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Shankardev in the 15th century. On November 9, 1998, the then-President K.R. Narayanan gave it a formal opening.

Since its founding in 1998, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, which was constructed for roughly Rs 19 crore at the outset, has diligently carried out its intended function as a conduit for the preservation, restoration, study, and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the state's diverse ethnic groups.

Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra has been able to meet the desires of the larger Assamese population in the area of cultural identity over the past 25 years, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was paying tribute to the martyrs of the historic 5-year-long Assam Movement.

He claimed that Assamese culture and identity have been able to infiltrate and leave an impression on many areas of not just the country but even abroad thanks to the tireless efforts of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.

The saint from the fifteenth century "made an effort to connect the area with the aid of the wider Indian culture and identity," Sarma continued.

Atul Bora, the minister of agriculture, and Bimal Bora, the minister of cultural affairs, among others, also attended the inaugural ceremony.

(Inputs from Agencies)