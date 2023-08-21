Salman Stuns Fans With His New Bald Look

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is all set for his next movie ‘Tiger 3’, was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant in his new bald look.

Videos and pictures of the actor are going viral on social media. He was seen arriving in his car and what caught the attention was his bald look.

He looked dapper in his black shirt and trouser at a dinner hosted by Raj Kundra for close friends. Apart from Salman, the dinner was attended by many well-known faces in the entertainment industry. Actor Bhumi Pednekar arrived in style for the dinner. She was seen wearing a bodycon printed skirt set and black pointed high heels.—ANI