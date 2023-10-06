Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, Bollywood celebs attend 'Dono' premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India): Makers of the romantic drama film 'Dono' starring Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma on Thursday hoisted a grand premiere of their film where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

The lead cast of the film Rajveer and Paloma were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Rajveer looked handsome as he wore a black jacket over a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Whereas Paloma looked beautiful in an all-black lehenga.

Rajveer was seen posing with his brother Karan Deol and father Sunny Deol at the event.

Director Sooraj Barjatya was also seen posing with his son Avnish, Rajveer, Paloma, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

Paloma's mother veteran actor Poonam Dhillon also arrived at the premiere in a pink saree. She was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.



Actor Salman Khan looked dapper as he arrived at the event in an all black outfit. He wore a black shirt paired with matching pants.



Actor Aamir Khan arrived at the premiere along with his son Junaid.

Bobby Deol was seen posing in front of the paps along with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol.

Actor Anupam Kher also attended the event in a formal black suit. He was also seen interacting with the paps.

Actor Abhay Deol looked uber-cool as he donned a beige t-shirt with matching pants and a black blazer.

'Gadar 2' actor Utkarsh Sharma arrived at the premiere in a white shirt which he paired with blue shredded jeans.

Singer Alka Yagnik look beautiful as she wore a peach suit at the event.



Singer Armaan Malik also graced the event in his casual attire.

Salman Khan's neice Alizeh Agnihotri was also among the attendees.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived at the grand premiere along with his wife Rukmini Sahay.

Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia also opted for all-black outfits for the event.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also marked her presence at the premiere night.

Actor Jackie Shroff was seen interacting with the paps at the premiere night.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

'Dono' is facing a big clash with two big films, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Thank you for Coming'.

—ANI