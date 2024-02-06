Salman Khan impresses fans with his physical transformation in new viral pictures

Superstar Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Transformation Unveiled! Fans were in awe as recent pictures emerged from inside Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai. Salman, in a black vest, showcased his sculpted physique, hinting at a major makeover for his upcoming project.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Salman Khan's new viral pictures have left his fans impressed by the actor's amazing physical transformation.

Recently, a couple of fans shared a few pictures with the 'Dabangg' actor and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan from inside his residence Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

From the pictures, it could be seen that the 'Ready' actor has undergone an impressive physical transformation. He might have seemingly bulked up for his upcoming projects.

https://twitter.com/Iftykhan15/status/1754098661775028359

The pics showcase, the actor dressed in a black vest, flaunting chiseled biceps as he posed for photos. He completed his look with a cap.

https://twitter.com/Iftykhan15/status/1754107667310604773

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

—ANI