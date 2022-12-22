Saffron Buddha draws the ire of teachers

Lucknow (The Hawk): Teachers and students were astonished to discover that a Buddha statue made of cement and concrete and put at the main entrance of the College of Arts and Crafts at Lucknow University was painted "saffron."

It was then discovered that a worker tasked with painting the 60-year-old monument accidentally painted it saffron.

College principal Ratan Kumar said: "A painter with little knowledge of the statue coloured it with saffron. As soon as I became aware of the error, I had it corrected, and the statue was repainted white. We have worked diligently to beautify the campus. Teachers should also recognise our efforts."

In the late 1950s, renowned artist Avtar Singh Panwar created the Buddha statue.

The facility is undergoing renovations in preparation for its foundation day celebrations.

The teachers, however, criticised the administration for ignoring the significance of a historical work and altering its original form.

A senior faculty member stated, "It is unfortunate that the statue, which is not only a work of art but also has a rich history, was painted, causing it to lose its genuine nature."

