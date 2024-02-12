    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.1% in January

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    January sees a dip in retail inflation to 5.1%, driven by lower food prices. Consumer Price Index (CPI) drops from 5.69% in December 2023 to 6.52% in January 2024.

    Retail Inflation

    New Delhi: Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

    Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December 2023 and 6.52 per cent in January 2024.

    In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83 per cent.

    According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.3 per cent in January 2024, down from 9.53 per cent in the preceding month.

    The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

    —PTI

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Inflation Data Economic News Consumer Price Index RBI NSO Stats Economic Indicators Retail Inflation Update
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in