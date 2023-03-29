Results in two months from ICMR's study on heart attack deaths with Covid: Mandaviya

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the ICMR is conducting a study to determine whether or whether the recent increase in deaths due to cardiac arrest is related to Covid, and that the results will be released within the next two months. That was discussed, he added, and the Indian Council of Medical Research is looking into why there was an increase in heart attack mortality following COVID-19.

He made his remarks at the Rising India Summit hosted by News 18.

"We have information about vaccinations. The report is expected in six months, so I may expect it then. Already three to four months have gone, and a report is expected within the next two "Quote from Mandaviya.—Inputs from Agencies