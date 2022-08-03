Research underway to find vax against monkeypox: Adar Poonawalla

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that research is underway to find a vaccine against monkeypox.

Poonawalla has reportedly briefed the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the issue in a meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed Monkeypox cases reached 8 on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease. Only contact tracing and vaccinating people who were in close contact with a disease carrier required to be vaccinated and there is no need for a country-wide vaccination for this disease.

Mandaviya has said in the Rajya Sabha that out of total 8 cases reported in the country so far, five have the history of travelling abroad.





—IANS