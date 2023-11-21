Reliance Industries to invest additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's Vision for Bengal: Reliance Industries to Infuse Rs 20,000 Crore, Focusing on Digital Solutions, Retail Expansion, and Cultural Heritage Restoration.

Kolkata: Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years.

Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy.

"We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in the next three years for enhancing digital life solutions, augmenting Reliance Retail footprint and on bio-energy," he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.



The Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state, Ambani said.



"Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal's growth," he asserted.



The Reliance Foundation will also take up the task of renovating and restoring the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to regain its 'original glory', Ambani added.

—PTI