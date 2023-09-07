    Menu
    India

    Ravana, Kansa failed to erase Sanatan Dharma, it can't be harmed by power hungry parasites: Adityanath

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September7/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Lucknow: On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the Sanatan Dharma had withstood several attacks in the past and will continue to withstand any power-hungry "parasitic creatures" of the present.

    His comments add fuel to a fire kindled when it was claimed that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had made anti-Sanatan Dharma statements.

    "The Sanatan that Ravana's arrogance failed to erase, the Sanatan that Kansa's roar failed to shake, and the Sanatan that Babur and Aurangzeb's atrocities could not annihilate, will that Sanatan be erased by these petty power hungry parasitic creatures," Adityanath said in a four-line verse in an X post in which he also shared a video of his statement—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sanatan Dharma parasitesRavana Kansa Babur Aurangzeb Udhayanidhi Stalin
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in