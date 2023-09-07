Ravana, Kansa failed to erase Sanatan Dharma, it can't be harmed by power hungry parasites: Adityanath

Lucknow: On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the Sanatan Dharma had withstood several attacks in the past and will continue to withstand any power-hungry "parasitic creatures" of the present.

His comments add fuel to a fire kindled when it was claimed that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had made anti-Sanatan Dharma statements.

"The Sanatan that Ravana's arrogance failed to erase, the Sanatan that Kansa's roar failed to shake, and the Sanatan that Babur and Aurangzeb's atrocities could not annihilate, will that Sanatan be erased by these petty power hungry parasitic creatures," Adityanath said in a four-line verse in an X post in which he also shared a video of his statement—Inputs from Agencies