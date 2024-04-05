Rashmika Mandanna back as Srivalli, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers shares intriguing first look poster on her birthday

Dive into the intense world of Pushpa as Allu Arjun returns in a fiery avatar. Get ready for the teaser release on April 8 and mark your calendars for the worldwide grand release on August 15, 2024.

Mumbai: Making Rashmika Mandanna's birthday extra special for her fans, the makers of the much-awaited movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' finally dropped the poster of her character Srivalli.

Taking to the official X handle, the makers treated fans with an intriguing poster of Rashmika.

In the poster, Rashmika is seen in a saree accessorized with heavy jewellery and sporting a sindoor on her forehead.

Watch: https://twitter.com/PushpaMovie/status/1776121887279763790?

She can be seen giving an intense look.

Sharing the poster, makers wrote, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun@aryasukku#FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP@MythriOfficial@SukumarWritings@TSeries."

Besides Rashmika, Pushpa 2 also stars Allu Arjun in the lead.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/on-rashmika-mandanna's-birthday-'the-girlfriend'-makers-unveil-first-look-posters

In the poster, Arjun was seen in an intense and completely new avatar. Dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red, he also wore gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

'Pushpa 2' teaser is scheduled to be out on Allu Arjun's birthday (April 8).

On Tuesday, the film's team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand-new poster.

Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024."

The official handle of the film on X shared the poster and the caption on it read, "He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th."

The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. After the National Film Awards list was announced in August 2023, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

—ANI