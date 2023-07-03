Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses of her 'self-care Monday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday took some time out from her busy schedule to pamper herself.

Rakul Preet took to her Instagram story and dropped a video where she can be seen smiling while wearing a face mask. She was seen in a white outfit.



She kept her hair in a high bun to feel relaxed and enjoy the self-care time.

She captioned the video, "Selfcare Monday."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'I Love You'.

Presented by Jio Studios, an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, 'I Love You' will be out on Jio Cinema.

'I Love You' is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level. The plot unfolds with a series of twists and turns showcasing a thrilling tale of revenge.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of Drama, Suspense & Thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience reactions on this one."

Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and 'I love you' starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati. —ANI