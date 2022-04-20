PU: Collaborations To Be Done with a focus on Commercial Deliverables: Raj Kumar













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh addressed around 100 Assistant Professors of the University today in a virtual meeting. He stressed that the faculty are the pillars of the University who can play a great role in the enhancement of the perception of PU . PU VC urged all to join hands in taking a leap in next three years for the University.

In his address, he said that the need of the hour for the University is to bring in a professional attitude by changing the mindset and involving more corporate's perspective into teaching . He further stressed to create a niche for PU not only on national level but also on international level. He urged on giving research orientation to students right from the beginning of their career. It is important for the faculty to tap the potential of the students. He also urged them to take multi-disciplinary projects and focus on patents and citations. He informed that a nodal officer has been appointed by PU for filing of patents. They were also asked to explore collaborations with a focus on commercial deliverables. He brought the point of contributing in social initiatives for the society in order to provide holistic development to the students. PU VC asked them to focus on getting their research published in High Impact Journals.

Various suggestions were taken from Dean International Students, Dean Alumni Relations, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Director, CIL/SAIF, Director, Computer Centre and other Assistant Professors present, for enhancing the visibility of PU in the coming times. The meeting was coordinated by Prof Harish Kumar, UIET.