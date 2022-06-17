PU VC Launches Recyteq’s Plant Booster

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor PU and Prof. Renu Vig, DUI, PU, launched Recyteq’s Plant Booster on 16 May 2022. This product is a "Natural Plant Booster", with a 100% natural go-to-home gardening product, made of human hair and free from harmful chemicals. Prof. Raj Kumar, Panjab University also inaugurated the product on Amazon E-commerce platform.

Recyteq, a startup started in May 2020 by Ritik Srivastava under the mentorship of Prof. Naveen Aggarwal. It is incubated at TBIU, Panjab University, by Prof. J.K. Goswamy and supported by the American Center (Joint Initiative by the U.S Embassy, New Delhi and ACIR). Main aim of the Recyteq is to build a digital ecosystem to collect human hair waste from saloons, process it as plant booster, and sell it directly through e-commerce. Human hair is a natural source of protein hydrolysate and nitrogen. This natural protein increases plant growth and productivity and makes plants strong against harsh weather and pest attacks. Human hair based fertilizer also acts as an activator of phytohormones and enhances flowering rate and fruit formation by increasing the absorption of micro and macro nutrients. Recyteq Plant Booster comes with a ready to use spray application, making it a perfect plant booster for plants and is available for purchase at Rs. 349/-, with an initial discount of 20% to PU students, Faculty and Staff. Recyteq is currently supported by Team of Rajat Mittal, Sanitya Srivastava, Akashdeep , Kanishk Tyagi and Amandeep.