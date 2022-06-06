PU Dept organized Webinar on 'Research and the world of citations'

Chandigrah (The Hawk): The Department of Library and Information Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, successfully organied webinar today (i.e., June 6th, 2022) through online mode. Dr. Shiv Kumar, Chairperson of the department initiated the webinar welcoming resource person and participants. Prof. Preeti Mahajan, Coordinator of today’s webinar introduced the Resource Person and theme of the webinar. Prof. Nirmal Kumar Swain, Resource Person, from Department of Library and Information Science, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana delivered the talk on “Research and the world of citations”. Prof. Swain highlighted the significance of citations in academic writing.

He said that every source used in academic writing must be cited in order to uphold intellectual honesty (or avoiding plagiarism), to acknowledge or give credit to other people’s work, to allow the reader to determine independently whether the referenced material supports the author's argument in the claimed way, and to help the reader gauge the strength and validity of the material the author has used.

He deliberated on the circumstances during the writing process on what to cite, when to cite and when not to cite. He suggested that less number of cited documents should be used except the matter, which genuinely supports or corroborate our research.Today’s webinar was attended by 85 participants from all over the country. Dr. Khushpreet Singh Brar, Co- coordinator of today’s webinar presented vote of thanks.



