PU, Chandigarh Organizes Its First Colloquium After A Gap Of Two Years Due To The Pandemic

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh organized it first Colloquium after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The reputed Colloquium series had as its first distinguished speaker Dr. Sanjay Kumar Bhadada, Professor and Head, Endocrinology, PGIMER. Dr. Bhadada delivered an insightful lecture on 29.8.2022 on the increasing menace of Non-Communicable Diseases and the ways and means to prevent them. Prof. Renu Vij, Dean of University Instruction and Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research & Development Cell presided over the Colloquium.

Dr. Bhadada’s talk was in simple language which was in sync with his visual presentation. The two diseases he highlighted were diabetes and osteoporosis. India has 10 crores diabetic people and Chandigarh has one of the highest rate of diabetes in the country. This, Dr. Bhadada said despite the fact that Chandigarh has so many parks for people to walk and exercise. Dr. Bhadada is also the founder member and present secretary of ADITI (Association of Diabetes in Tricity) and he highlighted the awareness and medical programmes undertaken by the association to combat the growing menace of the disease. He concluded by pointing out that a multi-sectoral partnership would help combat non-communicable diseases. The Colloquium was well attended by faculty and students . Prof. Monica Munjial Singh, Co-ordinator, Panjab University Colloquium gave the vote of thanks.