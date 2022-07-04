PSI recruitment scandal: Karnataka ADGP Amrit Paul arrested by CID

Karnataka Police's CID, which is probing the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal, on Monday arrested ADGP Amrit Paul.

The arrest - the first of an ADGP rank officer in the state - has created ripples in political circles, and sources say that many skeletons are likely to tumble out of the cupboard in connection with the scandal.

Paul, who had appeared before the CID for the fifth time, was arrested after his involvement was found in the scandal. The police have taken him to the Bowring Hospital for a medical test and will present him before a court where they will seek his custody for further investigation.

CID sources says the senior officer is facing charges of allowing fabrication of answer sheets at his office, finalising examination centres to help accused commit the scam, and allowing seating arrangements that helped candidates use Bluetooth and other devices during exams.

It was alleged that Paul had taken Rs 30 lakh for 25 posts. CID sleuths had gathered all technical evidence in this regard and the arrested police officers had revealed his collusion in the scandal.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that CID sleuths have been given a free hand to probe the matter and not to spare any bureaucrat or any powerful individual.

Reacting to the arrest, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that this is a very good development and action must be initiated to arrest the rest of the accused. (Source IANS)



