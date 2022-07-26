Promoting Use Of Generic Medicines In The Country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Government of India is aware that despite the orders of the Courts and the relevant regulations of the Medical Council of India, generic medicines are not being prescribed by most medical practitioners. In this regard, clause 1.5 of Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 prescribes that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drug. Further, the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued circulars where all the Registered Medical Practitioners have been directed to comply with the aforesaid provisions.

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019 empowers the appropriate State Medical Councils or Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the Commission, to take disciplinary action against a doctor for violation of the provision of the aforesaid Regulations. When complaints are received against the violation of code of ethics for doctors, such complaints are referred by EMRB (previously by erstwhile MCI) to the concerned State Medical Councils where the doctors/medical practitioners are registered. States have been advised to ensure prescription of generic drugs and conduct regular prescription audits in public health facilities.

Practice of prescription audit is one of the prerequisites for getting certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

Under National Health Mission (NHM), support is provided for provision of essential generic drugs free of cost in public health facilities. The support is not only for drugs but also for various components necessary for effective implementation of Free Drug Service Initiative viz. strengthening/setting up robust systems of procurement, quality assurance, IT backed supply chain management systems like Drugs and Vaccines Distribution Management Systems (DVDMS) developed by CDAC, warehousing, prescription audit, grievance redressal, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) training.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.