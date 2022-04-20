Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Evening Studies, Punjab University, Chandigarh organized a programme of Book Release and Discussion of a collection of Punjabi Poetry "Ekant Vich Shabad" written by Professor Harmahinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala and collection of manuscripts entitled "Gyangranthavali" written by Manohardas Niranjani, a prominent saint-scholar of Niranjani Akhada edited by Professor Lakhvir Singh. The programme was presided over prominent Punjabi Poet, Novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Dr. Manmohan and inaugurated by Professor Chaman Lal Gupta, Vice-President, Indian Institute of Advance Studies, Shimla. In the beginning, Professor Gurpal Singh honorary director publication bureau introduced the scholars and Chairperson of the Department, Professor Mahesh Sharma welcomed them. Both of the books were inaugurated by the prominent scholars and Professor Harmahinder Singh Bedi spoke about the role of Niranjani Akhada along with the scholarly reinterpretation of Vedant and Sikh Chintan presented in these manuscripts. Professor Lakhvir Singh gave the detail account of the method of the interpretation used in these manuscripts. In the second session Professor Harmahinder Singh Bedi recited his poems before audience and different scholars spoke about the tone of the poetry which tried to decipher the silences of human relations particularly of love with humanity, nature and cosmology. Professor Neeraj Sharma gave the vote of thanks. The programme was well received by the audience keeping their-self in the restrictions of the protocols of COVID – 19.