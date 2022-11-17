Prior to Nepal's election, the Indo-Nepal border was sealed

Patna (The Hawk): The international border between India and Nepal will be closed for the following 72 hours prior to the general election in Nepal.

Following a high-level meeting between Indian and Nepalese officials, the decision was made. Both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh share a long border with Nepal, and neither nation's citizens need a passport or a visa to cross it.

In a letter to the Indian Home Ministry, Kamal Bhattarai, Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission and Spokesperson, informed them of the situation.

People will not be permitted to travel between these two nations starting at midnight on November 17 as a result of the decision. On November 20, elections will be held.

Anyone travelling to or from Nepal by air must present a passport and a ticket.

Emergency services, such as ambulances, water tankers, milk tankers, fire tenders, etc., are exempt, according to the official.

