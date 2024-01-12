Prime Minister Modi Unveils Mumbai's 'Atal Setu,' India's Longest Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, connecting Mumbai and Maharashtra. The 21.8-km marvel, costing Rs 17,840 crore, promises enhanced connectivity to airports, reduced travel time to key destinations, and improved links between Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The monumental project underscores India's commitment to transformative infrastructure development.

Mumbai: In a momentous ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, officially marking the opening of India's longest bridge in Maharashtra. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





Recognized as the longest sea bridge in the nation, Atal Setu is anticipated to revolutionize connectivity, particularly with Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The bridge is poised to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and key destinations such as Pune, Goa, and South India. The foundation stone for this monumental project was laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016, and the construction, undertaken at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, spans an impressive 21.8 kilometers. Notably, the bridge comprises a 6-lane structure, encompassing approximately 16.5 kilometers over the sea and an additional 5.5 kilometers on land, effectively bridging the gap between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.





Earlier today, on the occasion of National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role of India's youth in propelling the country's development across various domains. Speaking at the 27th National Youth Festival held at Tapovan Ground in Nashik, Maharashtra, PM Modi encouraged the youth to champion local products while discouraging the use of drugs.





Drawing inspiration from the philosophical insights of Indian luminaries, the Prime Minister remarked, "From the sages and saints of our country to the common man, everyone has always kept youth power paramount. Sri Aurobindo believed that if India wants to achieve her goals, the youth of India will have to move forward with independent thinking. Swami Vivekananda used to say that India's hopes rest on the character and commitment of her youth."





The Prime Minister's visit to Maharashtra, part of a one-day itinerary, has marked the inauguration of a groundbreaking infrastructure project and a call to harness the potential of the nation's youth for its overall progress.

—Input from Agencies