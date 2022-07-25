Preventive vaccine for HIV AIDS soon : Dr Chirmule

Shimla (The Hawk): Dr Narendra Chirmule, CEO at Symphony Tech Biologics, former Head of Research and Development at Biocon, today said that a lot of research is taking place to evolve a preventive vaccine for HIV-AIDS virus and expressed the hope that it would be developed soon.

He was speaking on Day 4 of the seven day DST-STUTI ‘Insights and Hands-on Training Programme on Techniques in Biotechnology’ in Shoolini University.

Dr Chirmule, who has three decades of experience in Immunology as a researcher, teacher and an advisor, spoke on ‘Challenges in Development of a prevent vaccine against HIV: lessons learned from the past four decades’. He uncovered the epidemiological history and discoveries of the identification, process of infection spread, cure research on vaccines of the HIV-AIDS virus.

His session was followed by the technical session of the participants with Prof. Dinesh Kumar and Dr Rupak Nagraik.

Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Head of Department of Bioengineering and Food Technology, gave his technical talk on ‘Restriction Digestion of Vector and Insert and Transformation of Cells’, while giving an overview on restriction digestion basics,its procedural protocol and interpretation methodology.

The team of Dr Lokendra Kumar and Dr. Vihang guided all the participant groups about the PCR equipment details and functioning alongside solving their queries for same. The team ensured each participant gets hands on experience in dealing the gel electrophoresis process also checking and understanding the bands in geldoc for documentation work.