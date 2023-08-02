President Murmu to visit TN, Puducherry

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a visit toTamil Nadu and Puducherry later this week.

She is supposed to reach Chennai on Saturday night.

The next day, the President will attend the University of Madras' convocation ceremony.

She is also expected to officially rename the Raj Bhavan's Durbar Hall as the Bharathiar Mandapam later that day.

A banquet will be hosted at the Raj Bhavan in her honour by Governor R.N. Ravi of Tamil Nadu.

She anticipates arriving in Puducherry on August 7.—Inputs from Agencies