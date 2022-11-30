President commends Haryana for empowering women

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu lauded Haryana for setting the nation's best models of women's empowerment.

The President spoke with medical professionals, ASHA employees, and ANMs involved in the state's Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign during his two-day visit to Haryana.

During a session held at the Raj Bhavan here, the President spoke with female athletes from the state as well as other dignitaries like the chief minister and governor, Bandaru Dattatreya.

The way the daughters of Haryana have elevated the pride of their families and the state on the international stage in the sports field is one of the best examples of women empowerment, according to President Murmu. "Daughters are the embodiment of power. Every family should cooperate in taking daughters forward in every field so that they become empowered and continue to increase their contribution in every field."

Women encounter more obstacles in life than men do, so it is the duty of the family, society, and government to nurture and empower the girl child, according to the President. "If men and women walk together, then the family, society, and country will progress," he added.

She commended the Governor and the Chief Minister for implementing the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign successfully in Haryana and expressed the hope that the state will continue to inspire its daughters by making such ground-breaking decisions.

(Inputs from Agencies)