Preity Zinta drops workout video on World Health Day, fans react

Preity Zinta's Motivational Pilates Workout Video Celebrates World Health Day. Reunion with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947' Excites Fans.

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta, who often shares snippets of her daily life, dropped a motivational video from her Pilates workout to celebrate World Health Day.

On Sunday, the 'Veer-Zara' actress shared a new workout clip on Instagram, providing some weekend fitness motivation.

Joined by celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, Preity was seen raising the fitness bar by performing several exercises.

She captioned the workout video on Instagram with, "Love your body .... It's your first home #Worldhealthday #pzfit #dontgiveup #ting."

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5dXIkjLpDX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After Preity shared the video, fans filled the comment section with their responses.

One user wrote, "Her Beauty is beyond in Praise."

Another user wrote, "Pilates, yoga and exercises- the secret of reversing age, along with healthy diet."

"The reason why she is so fit and cute at the age of 49," wrote a third user.



World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th every year. This year's theme is 'My health, my right,' promoting the idea that everyone should have access to essential health services. It marks the founding of the World Health Organization in 1950.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement. "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.



'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has previously appeared together in a couple of films, such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

—ANI