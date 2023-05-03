Possible El Nino impact: Centre requests states for enough kharif sowi seedlings

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday warned states to be ready for the "worst situation" in the event of low rainfall during the kharif sowing season due to concerns over the likely impact of growing El Nino conditions on monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in April that, despite the developing El Nino conditions, India would get average rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.

In order to strategize for the forthcoming kharif sowing season, a national conference on agriculture was held here in 2023.—Inputs from Agencies