    Menu
    Showbiz

    Poonam Pandey Declares 'I'm Alive'; Simulated 'Death' to Spotlight Cervical Cancer Awareness

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Poonam Pandey dispels death rumors, reveals orchestrated stunt for cervical cancer awareness.

    Actor Poonam Pandey

    Poonam Pandey, the model turned actor recently addressed the rumors surrounding her well being in a video message. She emphasized that she is indeed alive and expressed her regret for any distress caused by the news of her death.


    https://x.com/thehawk/status/1753678307214971271?s=20 


    It seems that Pandey has partnered with hauterrfly a women platform owned by the Mumbai based Fork Media Group to promote awareness about cervical cancer. As part of this collaboration they have launched a website called www.poonampandeyisalive.com. The website aims to advocate for the eradication of cancer and provide valuable information about the disease.


    Poonam Pandey News


    https://x.com/thehawk/status/1753685875178045724?s=20 

    Initially Poonam Pandeys team announced her 'death' on Instagram, which led to speculation due to no indications of cervical cancer and reported unavailability of her family. However Pandey clarified that this entire incident was intentionally created to start a conversation and raise awareness, about cancer.

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Poonam Pandey news Cervical cancer awareness campaign Celebrity health updates Social media stunts Hauterrfly partnership Fork Media Group initiatives Government health awareness
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in