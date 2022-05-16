PM visits Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal on May 16, 2022 as the first stop of his one-day visit to Lumbini. Prime Minister was accompanied by the Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon'ble Sher Bahadur Deuba and his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

2. The Leaders paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

3. The two Prime Ministers also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple. The pillar, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Thereafter, the two Prime Ministers watered the Bodhi tree sapling from Bodh Gaya which was gifted by PM Modi to Lumbini in 2014 and also signed the temple's visitor’s book.