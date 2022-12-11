PM Revived Age-Old Historical, Cultural And Spiritual Connection Between Kashi And Tamilnadu: Anurag Thkaur

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has revived age-old historical,cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamilnadu on the sidelines of cultural programmes event at Kashi Tamil Sangmam at Banars Hindu University in Varanasi. He thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He said that on the initiative of the Prime Minister 2500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi. By adding games to this event, he has created enthusiasm among the youth. This shows the importance of sports for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He said that losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other. Even if one doesn't know the language, one can communicate and get to know each other.

Shri Thakur highlighted PM's vision during Amrit Kaal that we should not only seek rights but also take responsibility. He said the level of developmental works done in Varanasi in the last eight years has not been seen before. This development is not only in Varanasi but also throughout India. No one thought about Kashi Tamil Sangamam.l before. He said there are a lot of towns in Tamil Nadu like Tenkasi, Sivakasi onnected with Kashi. He said that this is just the beginning. 2500 people who came to Kashi now will bring 25000 tourists back to Kashi. He lauded the efforts of different Ministries who worked together to make this Sangam happen. He urged to make Tamil Nadu's arts, culture, literature popular.

Shri Thakur urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to go to places like Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu which is connected with Kashi. He said there was an age-old connection of Kashi with many towns in Tamil Nadu. He said this was brought to life by the Prime Minister. He said that the Prime Minister had made the temples in Somnath, Kedarnath and Ayodhya magnificent and divine. Similarly he will make the Kashi Vishwa Divya bhavya Kashi. Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan said that in line with the Bharatiyar's vision of India, Kashi Tamil Sangamam is organized in PM's constituency. He said Kashi and Tamil Nadu has age-old connection. He said that Kanchi and Kashi share commonalities like Silk sarees. He lauded Minister of Railways for announcing a new train service between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He praised PM for establishing a chair commerating Bharathiyar in BHU.

Governor of Manipur Dr L Ganesan stressed the purpose of Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to highlight India as one country. He said India can never be separated. He said that pilgrimage to Kashi is an age old tradition in Tamil Nadu. He said that pilgrimage is the blood flow of the country. He said Bharathiyar envisioned India as a mother. He detailed Bharathiyar's views on India.

Sports festival:

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the players of the friendship cricket match held in Varanasi today. Dr L Murugan, Minister of State of Information & Broadcasting was also present on the occasion. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the gathering in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Governor of Manipur Shri L Ganesan, Dr L Murugan and Former Governor of Meghalaya Shri Shanmuganathan were also present. Sports festival was organized as part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. On the fourth day a friendship cricket match was held between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the players and welcomed the Tamil Nadu players to Varanasi.

Dr L Murugan wished the cricket teams from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in this match. He remembered that today is Tamil poet Bharathiyar's birthday and he used to live in Varanasi. He quoted Bharathiyar's poem where he said Tamil to be the sweetest of all thr languages known to him. He lauded the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam which is in line with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.