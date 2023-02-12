PM Modi to inaugurate first section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway Sunday

New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 246-kilometer Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The new stretch of the highway is expected to cut the amount of time it takes to travel from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to approximately three and a half hours.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which was developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, will provide a significant boost to the economic development of the entire region.

From Dausa, Prime Minister Modi will launch road development projects totaling more than Rs 18,100 crore.—Inputs from Agencies