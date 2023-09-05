PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Jakarta on Thursday

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit discussions with the leaders of the 10-nation powerful bloc in Jakarta on Thursday, a new initiative to expand India-ASEAN maritime security cooperation is expected to be launched, according to sources familiar with the situation.

To participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, Modi will fly to Indonesia's capital city on Wednesday evening. The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meetings are being held in Indonesia because the country is currently the chair.

India and numerous other nations including the United States, China, Japan, and Australia are conversation partners of the ASEAN, which is widely regarded as one of the most influential groupings in the area.—Inputs from Agencies