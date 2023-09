New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday for extensive talks centred on strengthening bilateral commercial and defence ties.

After the G20 Summit concluded, Bin Salman continued on to India for a state visit.

The Crown Prince was given a formal welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's front courtyard before the start of the talks.—Inputs from Agencies