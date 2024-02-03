PM Modi Hails L K Advani's Struggle Against Dynasty Politics, Defense of Indian Democracy

PM Modi Applauds L K Advani's Stalwart Stand Against Dynasty Politics and Commitment to Inclusive Nationalist Ideals

Sambalpur (Odisha): During a speech at a rally held in Sambalpur, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the remarkable contributions of BJP veteran L K Advani. He emphasized Advanis efforts in challenging dynasty politics and upholding Indias democracy through inclusive and patriotic principles.



In his address Modi highlighted the significance of honoring Advani with the Bharat Ratna award. He described it as a recognition of Advanis commitment to prioritize the nations interests above all else. The Prime Minister acknowledged that Advani consistently provided guidance to all and played a role in breaking the monopoly of one political party over democracy.



"Advani tirelessly fought to liberate democracy from being controlled by a party and established strong connections between Indias democratic values and inclusive nationalist ideologies " Modi passionately declared to the enthusiastic crowd.



Shifting his focus towards the presented Union Budget in Parliament Modi stressed that its primary objective is to empower marginalized populations across the country. He assured the public that his government is fully committed, to continuing their development initiatives declaring, "My guarantee as Prime Minister begins where all hopes may seem lost."



—Input from Agencies