    PM Modi greets nation on World Sanskrit Day

    Pankaj Sharma
    August31/ 2023
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day.

    "Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit.

    "To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use #CelebratingSanskrit," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

    Sanskrit Diwas is usually celebrated on Shraavana Poornima, which is the full moon day in the month of Shravana.

    It is an annual event that focuses on the ancient Indian language and tells people why they should learn it.

    —IANS

