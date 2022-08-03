Plea in HC to completely ban kite flying

New Delhi: A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi government to impose a complete ban on flying, sale-purchase, storage, and transportation of kites.

The plea said many people and birds were killed and injured due to accidents caused by kite strings and such incidents occurred regularly.

According to the lawyer of the petitioner, the petition is likely to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

every kite flyer tries to source and use string/ thread that is glass coated or metallic, popularly known as Chinese maanjha' which is more dangerous and life and safety of not only humans but also of birds is endangered to due to this, the plea said.

Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh contended that a complete ban on kite flying, it's making, sale and purchase, and storage is the only solution as it is difficult to catch the culprit or fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.

The petitioner said he had met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string entangled around his body and in an attempt to save his neck, he got his finger cut and added that as per the data collected by him, several persons and birds have lost their lives and got injured due to kite string.—PTI