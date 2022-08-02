Pharma companies manufacturing generic medicine

New Delhi (The Hawk): The manufacturing licenses for generic drugs and new drugs are granted by the various State Drug Controllers and the Drug Controller General of India (under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) respectively. A common list of all such manufacturers of generic drugs in the private sector is not maintained in the Department of Pharmaceuticals. However, three PSUs under Department of Pharmaceuticals viz. Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) in West Bengal, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) in Maharashtra and Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) in Karnataka manufacturers generic medicines.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department with an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to citizens of the country. Under the Scheme, dedicated outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiyta Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJPs) are opened to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices. Under the PMBJP, till 30.06.2022, 8742 PMBJKs have been opened across the country including Government Hospitals and Government premises. The Scheme has a product basket of 1,616 medicines and 250 surgical supplies. Prices of medicines sold through these outlets are 50-90% less than that of branded medicines prices in the open market.

Public Health and Hospitals, being the State subject, the responsibility of providing medicines lies with the respective State Governments and the details of medicines prescribed and provided to the patients are not available with the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Under National Health Mission (NHM), support is provided for provision of essential generic drugs free of cost in public health facilities. Further, CGHS procures generic medicine through Medical Store Organisation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This information was given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.







