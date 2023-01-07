Peeing episode: Accused apprehended, Air India CEO apologises; crew, pilot de-rostered

New Delhi/Bengaluru: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The CEO of the carrier has issued an apology for the way the incident was handled and has stated that four cabin crew members and a pilot have been de-rostered. Additionally, the policy regarding the serving of alcohol on flights is currently being evaluated.

Officials stated that Shankar Mishra, 34, was taken into custody by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru after he was tracked to that city with the use of technical monitoring.

Later, a court in Delhi put Mishra on judicial remand for 14 days and denied a police request to keep him in custody.—Inputs from Agencies