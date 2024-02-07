Paytm shares jump after reports of CEO meeting RBI, Nirmala Sitharaman

Shares of Paytm surged 10% as the CEO meets Finance Minister Sitharaman and central bank to resolve regulatory issues on payments bank business. Despite climbing to 496.25 rupees, the stock remains below pre-January 31 levels when RBI ordered a halt to new deposits, citing supervisory concerns.

Bengaluru: Shares of Paytm climbed as much as 10 per cent on Wednesday after media reported that the embattled digital payments firm's CEO had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and central bank to try to resolve a regulatory crackdown on its payments bank business.

Paytm shares climbed as high as 496.25 rupees but remained far below their level before January 31, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts and its popular digital wallets from March, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with rules.



The share price rise added to gains on Tuesday when reports of talks with government and central bank officials emerged.



"Discussions are on about addressing the regulatory concerns and compliance issues with both the RBI and the ministry," a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company has sought an extension of the February 29 deadline from the RBI and has also been seeking clarity from the central bank regarding the transfer of its licence for the wallets business and digital highway toll payment service Fastag, the source said.



"Investors are getting some confidence from the fact that the CEO has met the regulators," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.



"While the main issues of compliance still remain and it is not clear how the company will handle the operational crisis going ahead, the stock has corrected a lot and that may be creating some buying opportunity," Bathini added.



Shares of the company are still trading about 24 per cent below the median price target of 650 rupees of 14 analysts, according to LSEG data.



"There is a realisation that Paytm's payment operations are quite sizable and that customers and merchants could be inconvenienced by a sudden shutdown of payments bank operations and hence efforts would be made to ensure a smooth transition out of its dependency on PPBL," said Pranav Gundlapalle, senior analyst at Bernstein, referring to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

—Reuters