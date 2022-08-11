Parliamentary panel recommends reward, punishment system for grievance officials

New Delhi: A Parliamentary standing committee, in its recent report, has recommended a system of reward and punishment for officials entrusted with resolution of public grievances.

"The Committee would like to suggest that there must be a system of reward and punishment for the officials entrusted for resolution of grievances. The department should develop a mechanism to ensure accountability of the government officials dealing with the citizen's grievances," said the report recently tabled in Parliament.



The Committee has also suggested that for this, the appellate authority for grievances should be empowered to impose penalty and reward based on the assessment of officials dealing with grievances.

In order to make the grievance handling mechanism more sensitive and responsible, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has mandated a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) before a grievance is closed in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).



As per the Ministry of Public Grievances, the ATR captures with granularity the attempts made by the Grievance Officer to resolve the issues or reason for the same if not resolved.

—IANS